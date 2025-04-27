**Somalia’s Auditor General Praised for Strong Role in East African Economic Bloc During Key Regional Meeting**

The Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), Ms. Veronica Mueni Nduva, has commended the Federal Republic of Somalia for its active and impactful participation in the regional organization, particularly highlighting the commendable efforts of Somalia’s Office of the Auditor General.

The praise came during the 47th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the East African Community, held on April 25, 2025, in the city of Arusha, Tanzania.

The Federal Government of Somalia was officially represented at the high-level meeting by the Auditor General, Mr. Ahmed Issa Gutale, who took part in discussions aimed at advancing regional integration, financial transparency, and good governance.

During the meeting, the EAC Audit Committee presented its annual financial audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

The report emphasized the importance of financial accountability across member states and acknowledged the valuable role played by Somalia’s Office of the Auditor General.

The Committee specifically praised the technical support and cooperation extended by Somalia during the audit process, highlighting the country’s growing commitment to transparency and effective public financial management.

Secretary General Nduva stated that Somalia’s contribution is not only notable but also exemplary in strengthening financial oversight mechanisms across the region.

She added that Somalia’s proactive role reflects its deepening engagement and responsibility within the EAC.

The Office of the Auditor General of Somalia has intensified efforts to strengthen its collaboration with both regional and international institutions. These efforts aim to enhance transparency, promote mutual accountability, and reinforce Somalia’s position in the global and regional financial governance landscape.

The Auditor General, Mr. Gutale, reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to supporting the objectives of the East African Community, particularly in promoting financial discipline, integrity, and institutional accountability.

He noted that Somalia will continue to contribute meaningfully to regional cooperation initiatives and uphold international auditing standards.

Somalia officially became the eighth member of the East African Community in March 2024, joining Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since its admission, Somalia has demonstrated a strong desire to integrate with the region’s economic and institutional frameworks, marking a new chapter in its regional diplomacy and development journey.