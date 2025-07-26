Mogadishu – In a proud moment for Somalia’s public financial oversight institutions, four senior staff members from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG)—including the Deputy Auditor General for Investigations—have successfully graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Practice from Henley Business School Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This accomplishment marks a major milestone in the Senior Leadership Development Programme (SLDP), a capacity-building initiative jointly implemented by the African Organization of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E) and Henley Business School Africa. The year-long program is designed to equip audit institution leaderswith world-class management and leadership skills to elevate public sector governance across Africa.

According to a press release by the Auditor General’s Office, the intensive diploma program covered:

Leadership theory and its impact on good governance

Systems thinking and decision-making under complexity

Institutional behavior, change leadership, and performance management

Strategic visioning, ethics, and transparency in fostering public accountability

The graduates—key figures in Somalia’s audit and oversight ecosystem—are now expected to champion reform and excellence within their departments, using the skills and insights gained from the program.

Somalia’s Auditor General, Ahmed Ciise Guutaale, praised the graduates and underscored the importance of theachievement. He described the training as a strategic investment in strengthening Somalia’s public financial oversight, with a strong emphasis on transparency, responsibility, and quality service to citizens.

“This graduation is more than a personal achievement for the participants—it’s a national investment in effective and ethical governance,” said Guutaale. “We are committed to building institutions that embody professionalism, independence, and accountability.”

The Auditor General’s Office plays a pivotal role in monitoring how public funds are managed, auditing ministries and public institutions, and preventing misuse of national resources. With Somalia making gradual but steady strides toward institutional reform and anti-corruption efforts, highly trained leadership is essential.

This graduation also reflects Somalia’s growing participation in regional and global capacity-building networks, and sendsa signal to international partners that the country is serious about reform, integrity, and building public trust.

In his statement, Auditor General Guutaale expressed deep gratitude to AFROSAI-E and Henley Business School Africa for their meaningful role in building audit leadership capacity across the continent.

“Their commitment to practical, high-impact training is empowering audit institutions like ours to do more with less—and do it better,” he noted.

The graduation of these senior auditors is a small but powerful step in Somalia’s long-term vision for accountable governance. As the country continues to recover from decades of fragility, investing in ethical, strategic, and well-trained public servants will be key to ensuring that every dollar spent serves the public good.