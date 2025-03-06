On Wednesday, Ambassador Fathudin Ali Mohamed Ospite, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of Türkiye and non-resident Ambassador to Central Asia and the South Caucasus, formally presented a copy of his credentials to Khatuna Totladze, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

The credential presentation, which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, represents a key milestone in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Ospite affirmed Somalia’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Georgia, emphasizing areas such as economic development, regional security, and mutual support on the international stage.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ospite conveyed Somalia’s eagerness to foster deeper relations with Georgia, particularly in the context of broader regional cooperation. Deputy Minister Totladze warmly received the Ambassador, highlighting the importance of furthering dialogue and collaboration between the two countries.

This diplomatic exchange reflects Somalia’s broader foreign policy strategy of expanding and deepening its international relations, particularly in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Ambassador Ospite’s appointment, alongside his role as non-resident Ambassador to these regions, is expected to enhance Somalia’s diplomatic outreach and facilitate increased engagement in both bilateral and multilateral forums.

Both officials expressed optimism regarding the future trajectory of Somalia-Georgia relations, with a shared commitment to advancing mutual interests and fostering regional peace and stability.