Somalia’s Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania, Ilyas Ali Hassan, participated in a high-level diplomatic tour of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, as part of an initiative organized by Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The visit brought together several foreign envoys to promote cultural exchange, environmental awareness, and regional cooperation in conservation efforts.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned globally for its rich biodiversity and unique geological formation.

Located in northern Tanzania, the area is home to the world’s largest intact volcanic caldera and supports one of Africa’s most vibrant ecosystems—including populations of the “Big Five” (lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard, and rhinoceros) as well as hundreds of other species of flora and fauna.

The tour offered ambassadors an immersive experience into Tanzania’s natural heritage and conservation achievements, while also providing a platform to strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties between participating nations.

Ambassador Ilyas Ali Hassan praised the initiative, stating, “This visit reflects the importance of regional collaboration in safeguarding our natural heritage and fostering people-to-people relations. As neighbors and partners in East Africa, it is vital that we work together to promote sustainability, tourism, and cultural understanding.”

The diplomatic visit aligns with Tanzania’s ongoing efforts to promote eco-tourism and to elevate its profile as a steward of globally significant ecological treasures. It also underscored the potential for environmental diplomacy to bridge cultural and political ties across Africa and beyond.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area continues to be a major attraction for tourists and researchers alike, drawing attention to the interconnected challenges of wildlife conservation, indigenous community rights, and sustainable development.