Ambassador Hodan Osman Abdi, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Mongolia, officially presented a copy of her credentials to Mr. Ts. Ankhbayar, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia.

During the formal ceremony, Ambassador Hodan expressed her deep appreciation for the warm welcome extended to her and conveyed her commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Somalia and Mongolia.

She emphasized her dedication to enhancing cooperation in key areas such as trade, education, and cultural exchange, highlighting the shared values and mutual interests that bind the two nations.

“I am honored to begin my mission here in Mongolia and look forward to building upon the strong foundation of friendship and cooperation that has existed between our countries for over five decades,” said Ambassador Hodan.

“It is my goal to explore and expand opportunities for mutual growth and understanding, particularly in the areas of economic collaboration, academic partnerships, and intercultural dialogue.”

The diplomatic relationship between Somalia and Mongolia was formally established on February 28, 1971.

Over the past 50 years, the two countries have maintained a cordial and cooperative relationship based on mutual respect, shared aspirations for global peace, and sustainable development.

This latest diplomatic engagement marks a renewed chapter in Somali-Mongolian relations, reflecting both nations’ readiness to deepen their bilateral ties and collaborate on regional and international platforms.