The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Abdullahi Mohamed Warfaa, participated in the 24th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council and Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the African Union held at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The high-level session brought together foreign ministers and representatives from AU member states to deliberate on key institutional and administrative matters aimed at advancing the African Union’s mandate and operational priorities.

The session placed a particular focus on expediting pending tasks, notably the completion of the electoral process for various AU institutions.

During the session, elections were successfully held for three important positions within the African Union framework.

These included the Peace and Security Council (PSC), the African Union Commission on International Law (AUCIL), and the African Space Council (AfSC).

These bodies play pivotal roles in maintaining continental peace and security, developing legal norms, and advancing Africa’s aspirations in the space sector, respectively.

However, the election of the remaining positions, which could not be finalized during this session, has been deferred to July 2025 to ensure a more inclusive and representative selection process.

Ambassador Warfaa’s participation underscores Somalia’s firm commitment to regional cooperation, multilateral engagement, and its active role in shaping the future of the African continent through continental institutions.

The Federal Government of Somalia continues to engage constructively within the African Union and remains a key contributor to efforts aimed at fostering unity, development, and stability across Africa.