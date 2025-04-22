Dr. Hodan Osman, Somalia’s Ambassador to China and non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia, formally presented her credentials to His Excellency Khürelsükh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia, in a ceremony held today at the Presidential Palace in Ulaanbaatar.

This important diplomatic event signifies a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Somalia and Mongolia, further strengthening ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Osman, who has been serving as Somalia’s Ambassador to China since 2023, was appointed as Somalia’s non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia earlier this year.

The credential presentation marks the official commencement of her duties in this role, underscoring Somalia’s commitment to deepening its diplomatic engagement with Mongolia and expanding cooperation across a variety of sectors.

During the meeting, Ambassador Osman conveyed Somalia’s gratitude for Mongolia’s warm reception and emphasized the importance of fostering robust diplomatic and economic ties.

She expressed Somalia’s interest in exploring avenues for collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade, education, agriculture, and climate resilience, which align with both nations’ development priorities.

“I am deeply honored to represent the Somali people in Mongolia, and I look forward to working alongside the Mongolian government to strengthen our bilateral relations,” said Ambassador Osman.

“Mongolia’s experience in key areas such as sustainable development and regional stability presents valuable opportunities for cooperation, and I am committed to facilitating mutually beneficial partnerships that will advance the interests of both our nations.”

In response, President Khürelsükh Ukhnaa welcomed the Ambassador and expressed Mongolia’s desire to enhance its relationship with Somalia.

He reiterated Mongolia’s policy of engaging with African countries, emphasizing the potential for collaboration on international issues such as climate change, trade, and sustainable development.

“Today marks an important moment in the diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Somalia. We are eager to explore new areas of cooperation, leveraging our shared interests and experiences to create tangible benefits for our nations,” President Ukhnaa stated.

The discussions between Ambassador Osman and President Ukhnaa also touched on the potential for increasing diplomatic exchanges, as well as expanding cultural, educational, and people-to-people connections.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to advancing Somalia-Mongolia ties through regular consultations and by fostering closer collaboration in multilateral forums.

Ambassador Osman’s appointment underscores Somalia’s broader diplomatic strategy of enhancing its international presence, particularly in Asia, and reflects the growing importance of Mongolia as a partner in Somalia’s foreign relations.

Her role as non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia is expected to facilitate more targeted engagement and the exploration of new opportunities for joint initiatives that contribute to the development and prosperity of both countries.

Following the credential ceremony, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and advancing mutual interests through diplomatic, economic, and cultural partnerships.