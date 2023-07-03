Somalia underlines progress and cooperation at 11th World Peace Forum

At the 11th World Peace Forum, Somalia’s ambassador to China, Amb. Awale Kullane, gave a moving speech about the value of China-Africa cooperation for high-quality development. For the conference, with the theme “Stabilizing an Unstable World through Consensus and Cooperation,” leaders and experts gathered to discuss urgent global issues. Amb. Kullane emphasized Somalia’s most recent successes as proof of the country’s commitment to a better future in the political, security, and economic spheres. Through the National Consultative Council, the Federal Government of Somalia has given serious consideration to political dialogue and productive discussions. Governmentality, resource allocation, fiscal federalism, and national security have all improved as a result.

The importance of universal suffrage elections in promoting inclusive and participatory democracy was also emphasized by the ambassador. He mentioned the successes of Somalia’s security forces in destroying terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab and liberating several villages with the help of the local populace. When discussing economic development, Amb. Kullane brought up debt reduction through the Initiative for Heavily Indebted Poor Countries and the implementation of laws relating to data protection, investment and investor protection, and electricity. These programs have contributed to the completion of the national unified social registry and economic stabilization. Despite challenges like drought and flooding, Somalia is still committed to long-term growth. Amb. Kullane stressed the importance of China and Africa’s cooperation for high-quality development in his remarks at the 11th World Peace Forum.

Long before the Middle Ages, Somalia and China had diplomatic ties. The people of the two regions developed positive ties through trade. Giraffes, zebras, and incense were exported to the Chinese Ming Empire, which elevated Somali traders to the forefront of trade between Asia and Africa .

