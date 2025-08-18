Somalia’s Ministry of Defence has opened discussions with the United Kingdom on strengthening technical and administrative cooperation, in a move officials say is aimed at reinforcing the country’s fragile security institutions.

Permanent Secretary Abdifatah Abdulqadir Farah met in Mogadishu with a UK defence delegation led by Colonel Richard Grover, where the two sides explored ways to improve institutional management and enhance the capacity of Somali defence staff.

The talks come as Somalia continues to rely on international partners for training and support, with the government seeking to professionalize its armed forces as African Union troops prepare to fully withdraw.