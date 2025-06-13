Oslo, Norway — In a move reflecting growing regional cooperation and strategic diplomacy, Somalia and Turkey have once again strengthened their bilateral ties, with a renewed focus on security collaboration and economic engagement. The development emerged from a high-profile meeting between Somalia’s National Security Advisor, Mr. Hussein Moalim, and Dr. Burhanettin Duran, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey, held on the sidelines of the Oslo Forum—a premier global platform for conflict mediation and dialogue.

The two senior officials engaged in an in-depth discussion on how to bolster joint efforts in tackling Somalia’s persistent security challenges while simultaneously enhancing trade and economic cooperation. The meeting underscored Turkey’s continued role as a strategic partner to Somalia, particularly in military training, infrastructure development, and institutional capacity-building.

The officials agreed to explore new frameworks for cooperation that reflect the evolving political and security landscape in the Horn of Africa. Discussions also touched on how Turkey could assist in the stabilization of newly recovered areas from Al-Shabaab, and in developing long-term economic projects aimed at fostering self-reliance and national resilience.

Hussein Moalim, National Security Advisor of the Federal Government of Somalia

Dr Burhanettin Duran, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey

Both figures are known for their key roles in shaping foreign policy strategies within their respective governments, and their meeting reflects the high-level nature of the partnership.

The bilateral engagement took place on June 13, 2025, during the Oslo Forum in Oslo, Norway. The forum, attended by diplomats, peace mediators, and senior policymakers from around the world, provided a timely opportunity for the two nations to evaluate and elevate their strategic alignment.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture for Somalia, which is navigating a complex post-transition era following the government’s repeated calls for international stakeholders to respect its sovereignty and shift away from outdated coordination mechanisms like the C6+ group. Strengthening direct bilateral ties—especially with key allies such as Turkey—is part of Mogadishu’s broader strategy to reclaim ownership of its national agenda and drive localized, Somali-led development and security frameworks.

Turkey’s involvement in Somalia spans over a decade, marked by significant contributions including the establishment of the Turkish military training base “TURKSOM” in Mogadishu, humanitarian aid, and infrastructure investments such as the renovation of Mogadishu’s international airport and Digfeer Hospital.

With regional tensions escalating elsewhere—particularly with increasing geopolitical friction in the Red Sea and Gulf regions—Somalia’s proactive diplomacy with Ankara signals a strategic pivot toward partners with a long-term commitment to African-led development and security models.

The reaffirmation of Turkish-Somali ties is likely to bring enhanced training and equipment support for Somali security forces, especially as the country prepares to complete its transition from reliance on African Union forces. It may also result in new economic agreements, including investment in infrastructure, logistics, and energy—sectors critical to rebuilding the war-torn nation.

Additionally, the alliance sends a message to both regional and global actors that Somalia is determined to chart its own course, building alliances rooted in mutual respect and shared strategic interests.

Turkey’s engagement in Somalia began in earnest during the 2011 East African famine. Then–Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Mogadishu marked a turning point in Somalia’s international diplomacy. Since then, Turkey has remained one of the most visible and consistent international actors in the country—providing aid, building infrastructure, offering education scholarships, and training thousands of Somali troops.

In return, Somalia has backed Turkey on several international platforms and has allowed strategic Turkish economic and military presence on its soil. The latest developments reflect not only a deep-rooted partnership but also a shared vision for regional peace and self-reliant state-building.

Both sides expressed their commitment to follow-up meetings and joint task forces that will translate the diplomatic dialogue into tangible outcomes on the ground.

“Turkey remains a steadfast friend and strategic partner. Our collaboration is rooted in respect, shared goals, and a vision for a peaceful, prosperous Somalia,” said Hussein Moalim after the meeting.

As Somalia’s government strengthens its domestic institutions and asserts its place in regional diplomacy, its evolving ties with Turkey may well become a blueprint for redefining foreign engagement in post-conflict nations.