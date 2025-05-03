Daahir Shire Maxamed, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Somalia, revealed at the ongoing Natural Resources Conference in Istanbul that Somalia will soon begin producing oil from its land.

The Minister took the opportunity to engage with international officials on strengthening collaboration for the development of Somalia’s natural resources.

Minister Daahir Shire highlighted Somalia’s strategic location and rich natural resources, emphasizing the significant potential for international investors.

“Somalia is strategically placed and rich in natural resources. This vital location offers great opportunities for global investors to make substantial investments in Somalia,” he said during his speech.

The Minister also noted that the country’s oil exploration efforts will accelerate, with Somalia cooperating with Turkey and other global partners to boost the country’s production and economic growth.

He emphasized ongoing energy-related projects being developed in partnership with the United States and other countries.

The Natural Resources Conference, which focuses on mining and energy, addressed the growing global demand for clean energy and sustainable minerals.

Minister Shire’s discussions were part of broader talks involving ministers from Niger, Libya, Hungary, Azerbaijan, and Saudi Arabia, with Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar moderating the session.

Minister Bayraktar expressed Turkey’s unwavering support for Somalia, stressing that Turkey will continue to work with Somalia to enhance its oil production capabilities.

This marks a key step in Somalia’s push to harness its natural resources for economic development and global partnerships.