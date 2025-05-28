MOGADISHU – The Federal Government of Somalia is deepening its military and security cooperation with Turkey in a strategic shift aimed at reinforcing its fight against the militant group Al-Shabaab, as the United States scales back its presence and influence across the African continent.

This realignment comes at a time when U.S. support for African military operations has noticeably declined, especially since 2024, when President Donald Trump resumed office and adopted a more inward-focused foreign policy that led to the withdrawal of key funding for missions like the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Somalia’s decision to strengthen ties with Turkey stems from several key developments:

The U.S. has significantly reduced military funding and logistical support to countries in Africa, including Somalia.

Somalia, having long relied on U.S. military aid, now seeks more reliable and consistent allies to ensure continuity in its national security efforts.

Turkish military support is seen as more predictable and less politically constrained compared to the increasingly conditional assistance from Washington.

Turkey has built a strong partnership with Somalia over the past decade. Key milestones include:

The establishment of a full-fledged Turkish embassy in Mogadishu in 2011, one of the first international missions to open during Somalia’s recovery from conflict.

The construction of TURKSOM Military Base in Mogadishu — Turkey’s largest overseas military training facility — where thousands of Somali soldiers have received professional training.

Continued humanitarian and development assistance in areas such as health, education, and infrastructure, positioning Turkey as a trusted ally.

According to a recent article in The Washington Post, Somalia is now increasingly pivoting toward Turkish support in both strategic and operational matters, including combat training, military equipment, and on-the-ground tactical coordination.

Officials within Somalia’s Ministry of Defense confirm that:

Turkey is expected to increase the number of military instructors and expand its engagement in combat readiness programs.

Somalia has formally requested additional military personnel and advisors from Turkey to assist in frontline anti-Al-Shabaab operations.

Discussions are underway for Turkey to supply advanced military equipment, including communication tools, armored vehicles, and potentially air defense systems.

These developments are part of a broader Somali-Turkish security framework that aims to build a self-reliant Somali National Army (SNA) and reduce dependency on external peacekeeping forces.

Somalia’s shift toward Turkey signals:

A diminishing American footprint in the Horn of Africa, especially in critical security sectors.

An increased role for Turkey in shaping security and political outcomes in East Africa, filling the vacuum left by the U.S. and other Western partners.

A potential recalibration of alliances, with Somalia seeking to diversify its foreign partners and reduce overreliance on any single global power.

As Somalia continues to battle terrorism, political instability, and economic challenges, its evolving relationship with Turkey represents a calculated move to secure its long-term national interests. The partnership is built not just on military support, but on mutual trust, historical engagement, and strategic alignment.