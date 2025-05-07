Cyberjaya, Malaysia – The National Communications Authority (NCA) of Somalia has signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and CyberSecurity Malaysia, aimed at enhancing collaboration in digital regulation, technical cooperation, and cybersecurity.

The first MOU, signed with MCMC, focuses on fostering cooperation in key areas such as 5G technical frameworks, policy exchange, and experience sharing to enhance institutional capacity. It also establishes the foundation for broader engagement on regulatory best practices and digital sector development.

The second agreement, signed with CyberSecurity Malaysia, outlines joint efforts to tackle shared cybersecurity challenges. Areas of cooperation include preventing and responding to cyber incidents, exchanging threat intelligence and IT security trends, building capacity and certification programs, collaborating on cyber diplomacy, and participating in the Global ACE country chapter.

Speaking at the signing ceremony with MCMC, YBhg. Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din emphasized the importance of international partnerships in advancing regulatory excellence and welcomed the MOU as a platform for sustained technical exchange and mutual learning. Mr. Mustafa Yaasin Sheik, Director General of NCA, described the agreement as timely and practical, underscoring its role in expanding institutional expertise and accelerating Somalia’s digital transformation.

At the CyberSecurity Malaysia ceremony, Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab welcomed the partnership as a significant opportunity to enhance collective resilience against emerging cyber threats. Mr. Mustafa Yaasin Sheik expressed appreciation for CyberSecurity Malaysia’s expertise and willingness to collaborate, highlighting that such cooperation is vital for building Somalia’s cyber readiness.

The MOUs were signed separately by Mr. Mustafa Yaasin Sheikh, Director General of the National Communications Authority of Somalia, along with YBhg. Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din, Chairman of MCMC, for the digital cooperation agreement, and Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab, Chief Executive Officer of CyberSecurity Malaysia, for the cybersecurity agreement.

These partnerships reflect NCA’s commitment to strengthening Somalia’s digital and regulatory environment by engaging with global peers and applying international best practices.