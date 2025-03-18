Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić held phone talks with Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi on Tuesday, discussing ways to enhance diplomatic ties and cooperation.

Đurić thanked Somalia for supporting Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, reaffirming that Serbia also respects Somalia’s territorial integrity and independence.

He expressed confidence that both nations would continue assisting each other internationally and appreciated Somalia’s stance on Kosovo-Metohija’s status.

Đurić highlighted Serbia’s decades-long friendship with Somalia, emphasizing a commitment to strengthening overall relations and fostering deeper diplomatic engagement.

“Our bilateral cooperation is rooted in friendship, the Non-Aligned Movement, the UN Charter, and mutual respect,” Đurić stated.

Since reopening Somalia’s embassy in Serbia, relations have expanded in various sectors, including security, education, and economic collaboration between the two nations.

Minister Fiqi reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to deepening ties, highlighting Somalia’s interest in cooperation on security training, education, and investment opportunities.

Security cooperation includes Serbia training Somalia’s elite forces, including the presidential guard, while the Somali police force benefits from training programs.

Education was also discussed, with Serbia offering academic scholarships to Somali students and expressing interest in expanding these opportunities.

These diplomatic efforts have received praise, with special recognition for Somalia’s Ambassador to Serbia, Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed, for strengthening ties.

This conversation reaffirms both countries’ commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and security cooperation for mutual benefit and long-term collaboration.