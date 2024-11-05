Mogadishu, Somalia – November 5, 2024 – The Federal Government of Somalia has dispatched four planes of humanitarian aid to Baidoa, the capital of the Southwest State, in response to escalating concerns over a severe drought expected to hit the region.

The aid, which includes food, clean water, and medical supplies, was sent on Tuesday from Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu. The operation was carried out by the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), the national agency responsible for coordinating disaster relief and humanitarian assistance.

Sahra Ali Yusuf, the Director of SODMA’s Emergency Relief Department, spoke to the media at the airport, explaining that the shipment was part of the government’s ongoing response to the worsening drought situation in southern Somalia.

“Today, we have dispatched four flights of humanitarian assistance to Baydhabo to help mitigate the impact of the anticipated severe drought,” said Sahra.

She further emphasized that the aid was in response to a formal request from the national leadership and local officials in Baidoa.

“This aid is a direct response to a call for assistance from the country’s leadership and the Mayor of Baydhabo, who have expressed concerns about the imminent drought threat facing the community,” she added.

Sahra also highlighted that the Somali government remains committed to responding rapidly to humanitarian crises across the country.

“We hope that these efforts will continue, and that SODMA will remain steadfast in providing humanitarian support to the Somali people, particularly in drought-affected areas,” she said.

This relief effort is part of Somalia’s broader strategy to address the devastating effects of climate change, which has caused recurrent droughts in the Horn of Africa, severely impacting communities and exacerbating food and water shortages.