Tokyo, — Somalia has taken another step in rebuilding its global diplomatic footprint, as Ambassador to China, Dr. Hodan Osman Abdi, presented copies of her credentials to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo, confirming her role as Somalia’s non-resident envoy to Japan.

The ceremony, hosted by H.E. MIYASHITA Tadayuki, Director-General of Protocol, formalized the first Somali diplomatic accreditation in Japan since 1987, when Col. Hassan Abshir Farah last presented his credentials.

Ambassador Hodan underscored the importance of making Somalia–Japan relations more “tangible and impactful,” pledging to accelerate cooperation in areas ranging from education and trade to infrastructure and maritime security. Japan, a long-standing partner of Somalia, was among the earliest nations to recognize the country’s independence in 1960 and has historically been a key development partner.

Japan has supported Somalia through humanitarian aid, training programs, and contributions to international missions in the Horn of Africa. Analysts say this renewed diplomatic step may pave the way for a new chapter of bilateral cooperation, particularly as Somalia stabilizes politically and economically.

The accreditation forms part of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s foreign policy drive to reassert Somalia’s position in global affairs after decades of conflict and isolation. Since returning to office, Mohamud has prioritized restoring Somalia’s diplomatic reach, deepening partnerships in Asia, Africa, and Europe, and attracting foreign investment to fuel reconstruction.

Officials in Mogadishu believe Japan could become a key partner in technology transfer, renewable energy, fisheries, and skills development — areas critical to Somalia’s future economic growth.

Experts note that by reinstating diplomatic credentials in Japan, Somalia signals not only its return to the international stage but also its readiness for deeper integration into global markets and political alliances.

“This move is more than protocol,” one regional analyst observed. “It’s about positioning Somalia as a country that is ready to trade, partner, and innovate in step with Asia’s leading economies.”

For Somalia, long defined in international media by conflict and crisis, today’s development adds weight to a new narrative: a nation re-engaging with the world on its own terms, with eyes firmly set on stability, growth, and global partnership.