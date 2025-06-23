Algiers, Algeria – Somalia is taking part in a high-level regional summit on social and economic development in the Arab world, with the arrival of its Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Yusuf Mohamed Adan, in the Algerian capital Algiers on Sunday evening.

The minister received a warm welcome upon arrival at Houari Boumediene International Airport. Among those greeting him were Zahiir Shadhah, Permanent Secretary at Algeria’s Ministry of Social Solidarity, Family, and Women, and Somalia’s Ambassador to Algeria, Yusuf Ahmed Hassan (Yusuf Jeego).

Minister Yusuf Mohamed Adan is representing Somalia at the Arab Social and Economic Development Summit, a major multilateral conference hosted this year by the Algerian government. The summit gathers ministers and senior officials from Arab League member states to discuss joint strategies for promoting inclusive social development, family support policies, youth employment, women’s empowerment, and broader economic cooperation.

The conference is seen as a critical platform for addressing growing socio-economic disparities and fostering sustainable development across the Arab region.

Somalia’s participation is strategically important. As the country recovers from decades of conflict and continues to rebuild its institutions, partnerships and regional collaboration are essential to strengthening its social safety nets and labour market systems.

According to Somali officials, Minister Yusuf intends to use the summit to:

Advocate for increased technical support and investment in Somalia’s social programs.

Share Somalia’s recent efforts on youth employment and social protection.

Engage with fellow Arab ministers on strategies for advancing gender equality and family welfare.

A senior official in the Ministry of Labour told the press that “Somalia seeks to benefit from best practices across the Arab world, especially in areas like vocational training, women’s entrepreneurship, and community resilience building.”

Alongside the summit, Minister Yusuf is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several of his counterparts from Arab countries. These high-level discussions aim to deepen ties in labour migration, capacity building, and institutional partnerships.

He is also expected to engage with international development partners and representatives of regional organizations, such as the Arab Labour Organization and UN agencies working in the field of social policy.

The summit officially opens this week in Algiers, Algeria, and will run for several days. It includes plenary sessions, side meetings, and workshops on emerging regional challenges and opportunities in social development.

Somalia’s government sees such international forums as an opportunity to:

Position itself as an active player in regional policy-making.

Build diplomatic and development bridges with Arab League countries.

Seek technical cooperation and funding for national social programs, especially those targeting vulnerable populations such as internally displaced persons (IDPs), women, and youth.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs has prioritized reforming Somalia’s labour market, creating job opportunities, and strengthening support systems for families and communities — key themes that align with the summit’s agenda.

Somalia’s government has in recent years rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at improving public welfare. With support from international donors, the country has made strides in areas like:

Establishing a National Employment Policy.

Expanding social safety nets through cash transfer programs.

Promoting women’s participation in the economy.

However, challenges remain — including high youth unemployment, limited access to services, and persistent gender inequality.

Participating in regional gatherings such as this summit enables Somali officials to draw inspiration from successful models in fellow Arab countries, while showcasing their own progress and resilience.

Somalia’s active engagement in the Arab Social and Economic Development Summit highlights the country’s commitment to regional cooperation and its determination to uplift the lives of its citizens through inclusive and sustainable development.

As the summit unfolds, all eyes will be on how regional governments — including Somalia — commit to collective progress in addressing the pressing social and economic issues facing the Arab world today.