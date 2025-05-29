New Delhi – Somalia’s Ambassador to India, Dr. Abdullahi Mohamed Odowa, along with diplomats from the Somali Embassy and members of the Somali diaspora leadership, participated in the Africa Day celebration held in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The event, which was well-organized and vibrant, brought together high-level dignitaries, diplomats, and representatives from various African nations with embassies based in New Delhi.

The guest of honor at the ceremony was India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, who delivered a comprehensive speech touching on a wide range of issues.

In his remarks, Minister Jaishankar congratulated African nations and emphasized the historical ties and deep-rooted cooperation between India and the African continent.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships to achieve sustainable development, stability, and shared prosperity for both regions.