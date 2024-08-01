The number of executions recorded in Somalia increased more than sixfold between

2022 and 2023 says Amnesty International with numbers rising from six to 38.

Amnesty says Somalia was the only country in Sub-Saharan Africa to have carried

out executions last year. In all cases people were put to death by firing squad.

Although all executions were carried out in just one country, the total number

recorded last year was the highest for the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa since 2015.

Somalia’s deputy attorney general, Muse Ahmed Isse, said Amnesty’s figures were

exaggerated. He gave a figure of 20 to 21 executions in 2023, with most of those put

to death being members of the militant group Al Shabaab.

They are sentenced to death under the terms of the 2023 Anti-Terrorism Law which

states that “any person who commits an act of terrorism resulting in death shall be

punished by execution by firing squad”.

“People were sentenced to death under the former government but executions rarely

happened,” says lawyer Khadra Ahmed. “Since the new government declared all-out

war against the militant Islamist group Al Shabaab, about six people are being

executed every week.” Bilan has been unable to confirm this figure which would put

the total number of executions at more than 300 annually.

Ms Ahmed explained that members of the armed forces have been executed in

addition to members of Al Shabbab. Soldiers have been sentenced to death for

killing unarmed civilians, such as rickshaw drivers who buzz around the capital

Mogadishu and sometimes don’t stop when ordered to. The death sentences are

handed down by military courts.

Most executions take place on a beach in Mogadishu close to an informal settlement

occupied by about 50 families. When the execution ground is not in use, children

from the settlement use the concrete execution posts as goalposts. Parents

complain that the area is not cleaned up after people are shot to death. They are

also afraid their children will be shot accidentally during executions.

The lawyer and former chairman of the court in Somalia’s central Galgudud region,

Mohamed Abdi, says there are no local organisations campaigning against the death

penalty,

“People are afraid to advocate against the death penalty as they fear they will be

seen as challenging religious principles,” he says.

“If such organisations existed they could help people who are wrongly sentenced to

death,” says the lawyer Khadra Ahmed. “As the courts lack the resources and will to

carry out thorough investigations and witnesses are afraid to come forward, many

are wrongly convicted.”

Hinda Abdi Mohamoud in Mogadis

University student Abdinor Omar* vehemently opposes executions. “People are

sentenced to death on flimsy evidence,” he said. “Some who are not members of Al

Shabaab are tortured and coerced into confessing that they belong to the group. In

some cases individuals are sentenced and executed within 48 hours.”

The deputy attorney general, Mr Isse, insisted people on death row have received

fair trials. He said thorough investigations are carried out and that the confessions of

those sentenced to death are usually made available to the public.

“The justice system is unfair,” said student Mr Omar. “Investigators are

unprofessional. Sometimes criminals and judges are in cahoots. If the accused are

related to the judge or belong to a powerful clan, they are let off.”

As Somalia has been in turmoil for more than three decades, its courts, like all other

infrastructure, do not function properly. Corruption is a huge problem, with many

people choosing to use Al Shabaab courts even in areas they do not control as they

are seen as more efficient and less corrupt.

*This is not his real name.

Hinda Abdi Mohamoud is Editor of the all-female media team Bilan in Somalia. It is

funded by the European Union through the UN Development Programme and hosted

by Dalsan Media Group in Mogadishu