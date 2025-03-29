Somalia has officially joined the African Transport Policy Program (SSATP), marking a significant step toward enhancing its transportation and aviation sectors.

This move demonstrates the commitment of the Federal Government of Somalia’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation to modernize its transportation technologies, improve civil aviation, and strengthen regional trade relations.

The announcement was made yesterday in Cotonou, the capital of Benin, during a formal ceremony where the Director-General of Somalia’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mr. Bashir Maalin Ali Hassan, delivered a speech.

He led the Somali delegation participating in the conference, emphasizing Somalia’s dedication to advancing transportation technology, expanding and modernizing the country’s ports and airports, improving civil aviation systems, and fostering greater regional connectivity and African partnerships.

In his speech, Mr. Bashir Maalin Ali Hassan also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the SSATP and the member countries, highlighting the importance of enhancing cooperation among African nations to achieve sustainable, efficient, and impactful transportation solutions.

Somalia’s membership in the SSATP aligns fully with the country’s National Development Plan and regional integration efforts, particularly within the East African Community (EAC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This partnership is expected to position Somalia as a critical business hub, facilitating the movement of goods and people, and strengthening the economic ties within the region.

Somali leadership believes that by working together, African nations can successfully implement advanced transportation policies, invest in road infrastructure, airports, and ports, and create an efficient, modern, and technology-driven transport system.