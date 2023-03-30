 Somalia National Army thwarts  raids on two military bases

Two separate terrorist attacks on military bases in Somalia’s central and southern regions were thwarted by the Somali National Army on Wednesday,

According to the state media the two attacks happened close to Kismayo, the capital of Jubaland State, and on the outskirts of Beledweyne in the central region of Hirshabelle.

The report affirms that militants who had crossed the Shabelle River early in the morning from the Bardhere region, south of Beledweyne town, to raid the military base were repelled by SNA forces supported by local forces and the pro-government militia Ma’awisley.

According to the report, the troops backed by Jubaland State forces also thwarted a separate attack by al-Shabab fighters who fired mortar rounds in the Sanguni area in southern Somalia.

There was no official statement from the government on the latest raids by the militants who have engaged the security forces in near-daily attacks across the country.

The government forces have intensified their attacks against al-Shabab since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against the militants last year.

The president has vowed that the military operations to flush out al-Shabab militants from their strongholds will be intensified to stop extortion of the Somali people and the spread of propaganda, intimidation and extremism in Somalia.

