Mogadishu – Somali Government has officially launched a new initiative aimed at improving the livelihoods of fishermen. Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, speaking at the inauguration of the project named “Badmaal,” announced that thousands of fishermen across the country would benefit from the program. He further highlighted that the initiative would also focus on rebuilding key infrastructure critical to the fishing industry in Somalia.

Members of the Cabinet and Parliament, representatives from Somalia’s international partners, experts, and stakeholders, including Fishery Cooperative officials, were present at the launch event. They endorsed the program, which is anticipated to not only provide economic benefits but also address issues of poverty and employment across the country.

The Badmaal initiative focuses on supporting coastal communities and improving fisheries management nationwide. According to Prime Minister Barre, it aims to connect fishing cooperatives across Somalia, allowing them to fully harness the country’s abundant marine resources.

Additionally, the project will enhance the fishing industry’s capacity and provide development opportunities for Somali fishermen. The Somali state run media, citing Prime Minister Barre’s speech, reported that the initiative will strengthen fishing cooperatives by improving equipment, enhancing fishermen’s skills, increasing their incomes, and advancing the overall economic infrastructure, particularly within the fisheries sector.

Somali fishermen are expected to reap significant benefits from this newly launched Badmaal project in Mogadishu. The government has placed a strong emphasis on maximizing the potential of the nation’s rich marine resources.

Somalia, a nation where more than two-thirds of its population are youth, remains one of the poorest on earth has recently making efforts to tackle the challenges contributing to the country’s instability, with a special focus on ensuring that the youth, who are vulnerable to being exploited in various conflicts, are provided with sustainable alternatives.

Abubakar Mohamed