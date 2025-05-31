Mogadishu, Somalia In a landmark step toward institutional reform and the promotion of human rights, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) on Saturday officially launched the written examination phase for candidates vying to serve on the National Independent Human Rights Commission.

The examination was formally opened in Mogadishu by Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, the Minister of Women and Human Rights Development, marking a significant milestone in Somalia’s efforts to establish a transparent, accountable and inclusive human rights body.

The competitive exam targets Somali nationals aspiring to serve as commissioners on the Independent Human Rights Commission—a constitutionally-mandated institution designed to monitor, protect, and promote human rights across Somalia.

The initial application phase saw 302 candidates submit their credentials. However, only 58 applicants met the eligibility criteria and advanced to the examination stage, according to Omar Farooq Osman, the Chairperson of the Independent Selection Committee, who represents Somali civil society.

The written examination held today is the second phase in a rigorous, multi-step selection process. The first phase involved candidate registration and documentation verification, and the final phase will include oral interviews.

Chairperson Omar Farooq Osman emphasized the importance of transparency and merit-based selection. Speaking to the media, he noted that all shortlisted candidates were vetted against clear criteria, including educational qualifications, professional integrity, and non-affiliation with active governmental positions. Applicants currently holding public office were required to resign from their positions prior to pursuing a seat on the commission.

“This process is designed to ensure independence and avoid conflicts of interest. Upholding the integrity of this commission is fundamental to protecting the rights of all Somali citizens,” he said.

The written examination took place at a university examination center in Mogadishu, under the supervision of officials from the Ministry of Women and Human Rights Development and members of the civil society-led Selection Committee.

Addressing journalists after officially opening the exam, Minister Khadija Al-Makhzoumi hailed the initiative as a historic moment for Somalia’s governance and human rights landscape.

“This is a pivotal step towards establishing a fully independent, nationally representative commission that reflects the values and dignity of the Somali people,” she said. “We are committed to a transparent, inclusive process that strengthens public trust in our institutions.”

She also extended well wishes to all participants, expressing hope that the process would yield a group of qualified, ethical, and passionate human rights advocates.

With the written examination now completed, candidates who achieve a qualifying score will be invited to oral interviews, forming the final stage of the selection process. Once finalized, the names of the successful commissioners will be submitted to the relevant parliamentary and executive bodies for formal appointment and approval.

The formation of the commission is in line with Article 41 of Somalia’s Provisional Constitution, which mandates the establishment of a national institution to monitor abuses, advise on human rights policy, and promote legal and institutional safeguards.

For decades, Somalia has grappled with conflict, impunity, and weak institutions, which have led to frequent human rights violations, especially against vulnerable populations such as women, children, minorities, and displaced persons.

The formation of a credible National Human Rights Commission is viewed as a cornerstone reform, essential to Somalia’s democratic transition, reconciliation, and international standing. It will also serve as a watchdog body capable of holding state and non-state actors accountable.

International partners, including the United Nations, the African Union, and multiple donor governments, have called for Somalia to accelerate the formation of independent oversight bodies to improve human rights monitoring, reporting, and enforcement.

The launch of the written examination for Somalia’s National Human Rights Commission represents more than just a bureaucratic milestone—it reflects a growing national commitment to justice, accountability, and the rule of law. As the country strives to emerge from decades of turmoil, institutions like this one are vital for laying the foundation for a fairer and more equitable Somalia.