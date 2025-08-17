Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Biihi Imaan Ige, officially launched the Danabeysan digital signature system for government payments at a major ceremony in Mogadishu, signaling a significant modernization of the country’s public financial management.

The event brought together senior officials from various ministries and government agencies, highlighting the importance of the initiative for Somalia’s evolving administrative landscape. The system introduces digital authorization of payments, reducing reliance on paper-based processes and increasing operational efficiency across federal institutions.

Minister Biihi emphasized that digital signatures will improve both transparency and accountability, while expediting government payment procedures.

“This system represents a milestone in Somalia’s public finance sector. It ensures secure, fast, and fully auditable transactions,” Biihi said during the launch.

Experts say the Danabeysan system will not only simplify financial workflows but also strengthen institutional integrity, enhance citizen trust in government operations, and lay the groundwork for future e-governance initiatives. Officials and stakeholders expect the new platform to become a central pillar of Somalia’s financial modernization efforts.