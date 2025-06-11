MOGADISHU — Somalia has officially opened a two-day technical conference of the Horn of Africa Cooperation Forum in Mogadishu, focusing on strengthening economic development and regional trade among member states.

The meeting was inaugurated by Somalia’s Minister of Finance, Biihi Imaan Cige, who currently chairs the Forum. Delegations from Djibouti, Kenya, and South Sudan attended in person, while officials from Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Sudan joined the conference virtually, according to a statement from the Somali Ministry of Finance.

Also present at the opening were Somalia’s Minister of Commerce, Mahmoud Adan Geseed, and director generals from both ministries, who welcomed the delegates and emphasized the importance of regional economic cooperation.

Minister Biihi noted that the forum plays a crucial role in advancing regional economic integration, citing the Horn of Africa Initiative as a key platform to address low intra-regional trade, which currently accounts for just 6% of total trade among member states.

“In an era of global economic challenges, investment and trade are essential pillars for national and regional growth. They also offer real opportunities for job creation and sustainable development,” Minister Biixi said in his opening remarks.

This marks the first technical meeting of the Forum since Somalia assumed the chairmanship, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing regional engagement and reducing reliance on international aid through economic self-sufficiency and cooperation.