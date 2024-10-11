The Federal Government of Somalia has convened a high-level meeting with a United Nations delegation aimed at advancing the country’s governance and development agenda.

Led by Marina Walter, Deputy Director of the Arab States at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN delegation met with Somali officials to discuss a range of critical issues facing the nation.

The meeting, hosted by Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation Minister Ali Yusuf Ali, focused on key areas including institutional building, stabilization, reconciliation, federalization, and development. These discussions are central to Somalia’s efforts to enhance governance and ensure long-term stability.

UNDP’s representative in Somalia, Lionel Laurens, emphasized the importance of international collaboration in supporting Somalia’s progress.

He highlighted the role of the United Nations in working alongside Somali institutions to implement effective policies and programs aimed at promoting stability and development.

According to the Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation Ministry, a significant portion of the talks was dedicated to advancing the federalization process—a core aspect of Somalia’s political structure—and implementing comprehensive stabilization and reconciliation strategies to address ongoing security challenges.

Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to fostering sustainable development and strengthening Somalia’s governance structures, with the ultimate goal of ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity for the Somali people.