In a high-level coordination meeting held in Mogadishu, the Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), H.E. Aamino Hussein Ali, alongside the Commissioner of the National Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA), Mr. Mahmoud Maallin Abdulle, co-chaired a strategic dialogue aimed at enhancing collaboration between humanitarian agencies and the Federal Government of Somalia.

The meeting brought together a broad spectrum of stakeholders including the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, senior representatives from UN OCHA and WFP Somalia, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, SoDMA, and officials from the humanitarian and social affairs ministries of the Federal Member States.

The primary focus of the meeting was to deliberate on effective mechanisms for joint response during crises such as droughts, particularly when humanitarian resources are limited.

The discussion centered on improving the synergy between government institutions and international aid organizations to ensure timely and adequate assistance reaches affected communities.

Key outcomes of the meeting included an agreement to establish regular coordination meetings, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and enhance the leadership role of the Somali Federal Government in disaster response.

Participants emphasized the need to maximize the use of domestic resources by leveraging the capabilities of local businesses and the Somali diaspora. There was also a consensus on the importance of developing a unified and immediate response strategy to address emergencies efficiently.

The meeting marked a critical step forward in fostering a more resilient and coordinated humanitarian framework in Somalia, as the country continues to navigate complex humanitarian challenges driven by climate shocks, displacement, and food insecurity.