Mogadishu, — In a significant move that could reshape the nation’s economic trajectory, the Somali Petroleum Authority (SPA) has confirmed it will publicly release the results of its long-awaited petroleum surveys in July. The announcement marks a pivotal step toward Somalia’s ambitious entry into the global oil market, with production now expected to begin between late 2025 and early 2026.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with state media, SPA Chairman and CEO, Eng. Abdulkadir Aden Mohamud, said the survey results—compiled from both offshore and onshore assessments—will offer critical insight into Somalia’s untapped hydrocarbon potential.

“We are on track to begin oil production in the coming months. The petroleum data will be officially released in July, giving us a clearer understanding of the resource potential in the surveyed areas,” said Eng. Abdulkadir.

The SPA is working closely with international partners, with Turkey playing a central role in this initial phase. A Turkish drilling vessel is currently undergoing final preparations and is expected to arrive in Somali waters in the coming weeks.

While offshore exploration has dominated early headlines, onshore regions—particularly Lower Shabelle—have also shown promising indicators. SPA says technical evaluations have been conducted in these areas and that full-scale activities will resume after the rainy season concludes.

Oil extraction is slated to begin by late 2025 or early 2026, pending final survey assessments, environmental approvals, and logistical readiness. The data release in July 2025 is expected to spark both investor interest and national anticipation.

The move into oil production is seen as a potential economic game-changer. With Somalia struggling to diversify its economy, the petroleum sector could offer a new source of revenue, employment, and infrastructure development.

“We are preparing our young people to take ownership of Somalia’s natural resources,” Eng. Abdulkadir emphasized. “The goal is for Somali experts to eventually lead and manage the oil sector.”

As part of its long-term vision, SPA has already sent dozens of young Somali engineers and technicians abroad for technical training, ensuring a strong local workforce ready to assume leadership roles in the emerging energy sector.

SPA reiterated its commitment to transparency, environmental stewardship, and maximizing national benefit. The Authority is also developing frameworks to ensure that all operations comply with international standards and that local communities benefit directly from petroleum activities.

“This is not just about extracting oil,” said Eng. Abdulkadir. “It’s about building a responsible, inclusive, and future-facing energy sector for all Somalis.”

As Somalia positions itself on the brink of a potential energy boom, the coming months are likely to define the next chapter of its post-conflict development journey. The eyes of both domestic stakeholders and global investors are now fixed on July, when the true scale of Somalia’s petroleum promise will be revealed.