Mogadishu – In a significant move aimed at boosting food safety, economic growth, and sustainable marine resource management, Somalia’s Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy, Ahmed Hassan Aden, officially signed a new fisheries safety regulatory framework into law today. The regulation marks the creation of a dedicated national agency responsible for monitoring fish quality and ensuring food safety across Somalia’s fishing sector.

The Somali government, through the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy, enacted a new regulatory law that establishes an independent authority to oversee the quality, safety, and marketing of fish and seafood products. The regulation is designed to standardize fishing practices, improve fish export potential, and ensure consumer safety both locally and internationally.

Somalia, with its long coastline and rich marine resources, has enormous potential in the fisheries sector. However, challenges such as unregulated fishing, poor quality control, and lack of infrastructure have hampered the country’s ability to benefit from its marine wealth. The new law is a strategic response to these challenges, aiming to:

Improve fish safety and hygiene standards

Enhance traceability and certification for exports

Build market confidence among domestic and international buyers

Strengthen Somalia’s position in global fish markets

The newly formed authority under this regulation will be tasked with regulating and certifying fish and seafood products, conducting inspections, supporting fish marketing efforts, and facilitating training for fishermen and fishery workers. It will work closely with environmental bodies to ensure that marine biodiversity is preserved, supporting sustainable fishing practices.

The regulatory document was signed in Mogadishu on June 1, 2025, during an official ceremony led by Minister Ahmed Hassan Aden, underscoring the government’s commitment to transforming the fisheries sector into a pillar of the national economy.

The regulation is expected to boost fish exports, increase foreign currency revenue, and generate employment opportunities, particularly for coastal communities. It also opens the door to formalizing fish trade, enhancing Somalia’s ability to comply with international food safety standards, which is crucial for entering high-value markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Implementation of the regulation will involve:

Setting up inspection units and labs

Developing a national database for fish production and quality tracking

Training fishery workers on safety and handling protocols

Launching public awareness campaigns on sustainable fishing and consumer health

This bold step by Somalia’s Ministry of Fisheries signals a new era for the blue economy—one grounded in quality, safety, and sustainability. If implemented effectively, the fisheries safety authority could unlock massive economic potential, ensure food security, and reinforce Somalia’s global trade reputation as a provider of clean, sustainable, and high-quality seafood.