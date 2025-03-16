The Somali Embassy in Nairobi, under the leadership of Ambassador Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, hosted an exclusive Iftar Reception attended by prominent Muslim leaders, diplomats, business executives, senior government officials, and members of the Kenyan banking sector.

The event, held in observance of Ramadan, provided a platform to reflect on the shared values of faith, gratitude, and unity, which transcend borders and foster diplomatic cooperation.

Ambassador Abdulle underscored the significance of these values in enhancing the already strong bilateral relations between Kenya and Somalia, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and collaboration for peace, prosperity, and regional stability.

The reception further reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to strengthening economic ties, advancing joint initiatives, and supporting long-term development for the benefit of both communities and future generations.

The gathering also served as an opportunity to recognize the enduring partnership between the two nations, as both sides reaffirmed their shared goals for peace and economic growth in the Horn of Africa.

Ambassador Abdulle expressed his deep appreciation to all attendees for their participation, wishing them peace, blessings, and success throughout the holy month of Ramadan.