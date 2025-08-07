MOGADISHU, – Somalia’s Agriculture Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir “Maareeye” has rolled out a large-scale distribution of modern farming equipment in a bid to overhaul the country’s agricultural output and strengthen food security.

In partnership with Qatar Charity, the initiative delivered 40 cargo motorcycles to speed produce from farm to market and 40 grain-processing machines to improve husking and preparation of key crops such as maize. Officials say the move could slash manual labor, boost productivity, and help stabilize rural incomes.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Maareeye urged farmers to embrace self-reliance and modern techniques, stressing the need for a new generation of young, tech-savvy growers capable of integrating innovations like greenhouse farming.

The program is part of Somalia’s broader push to revive its agricultural sector — a cornerstone of the economy — and reduce dependence on food imports. The government hopes such measures will not only improve rural livelihoods but also fortify the nation’s resilience against climate shocks and market volatility.