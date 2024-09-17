Dalsan Media – Mogadishu: Somali government confirmed on Tuesday that Ertugrul Karafayeli, a Turkish national and operations manager at Favori LLC, was taken into a custody following allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against his female staff.

The arrest occurred in Mogadishu after a court case brought to light accusations of inappropriate behavior towards Somali female employees working at Favori LLC, the Turkish firm managing Aden Adde International Airport (AAIA).

Karafayeli, a key figure at Favori LLC, has been at the center of a week-long court case involving charges of sexual harassment, misconduct, intimidation, abuse, and misuse of authority. These allegations concern actions against Somali employees that allegedly breached both employment and ethical standards, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

“Mr. Karafayeli is facing charges of misconduct, intimidation, abuse, and misuse of authority, reportedly committed against Somali employees at Favori. These actions are said to have violated both employment and ethical standards,” stated a release from the Attorney General’s office following the arrest.

Karafayeli will remain in custody while formal prosecution preparations are underway.

Dalsan TV has obtained exclusive footage purportedly showing Karafayeli making inappropriate advances towards a female Somali employee in his office. This video has further fueled public outrage against Favori LLC’s labor practices.

Favori LLC, a Turkish firm, has managed Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport since 2013. Under its agreement with the Somali government, Favori is entitled to 25% of the airport’s revenue in exchange for its management and operational services. However, the company has faced criticism for various issues.

Just last month, the Somali government accused Favori LLC of violating profit-sharing agreements crucial to the management of Mogadishu’s key infrastructure, including the airport. Concerns were raised regarding Favori’s handling of its contractual obligations, highlighting issues of transparency and adherence to terms.

The Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) has long raised concerns about Favori LLC’s treatment of workers. Omar Faruk Osman, Secretary General of FESTU, has condemned the company’s labor practices, particularly its alleged suppression of workers’ rights.

“Favori is not only blocking workers from their right to union representation but has systematically worked to undermine and destabilize union activities,” Osman stated. He emphasized that Favori’s actions constitute a severe violation of workers’ rights and the Somali constitution.

Article 24 of the Provisional Constitution of Somalia grants workers the right to strike, yet FESTU accuses Favori of denying this right.

Despite Favori’s significant profits, Somali workers at the company are reportedly underpaid and exposed to hazardous conditions. FESTU has claimed that the company’s management has rejected attempts at collective bargaining initiated by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MOLSA).

Managers at Favori have reportedly flaunted their connections with influential figures in the Somali government, complicating efforts to hold the company accountable for its labor practices.

The arrest of Ertugrul Karafayeli and the ongoing legal proceedings have raised serious concerns about the conduct of foreign companies operating in Somalia, especially regarding their treatment of local employees.