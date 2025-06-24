Mogadishu, Somalia – In a strong and swift response to rising tensions in the Gulf, the Federal Government of Somalia on Monday issued a scathing condemnation of the recent missile attack carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the U.S. military base in Qatar — specifically the strategic Al Udeid Air Base, which houses thousands of American and coalition troops.

The missile strike, confirmed by Iranian state media and later acknowledged by U.S. sources, comes in direct retaliation to American airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran just days earlier — an operation authorized by President Donald Trump in response to what the White House described as Tehran’s continued nuclear escalation.

In a press release issued by the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mogadishu described Iran’s missile strike as a “clear act of aggression” and a dangerous provocation that could undermine the security of the entire region.

“The Federal Government of Somalia strongly condemns the unprovoked attack carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against our brotherly nation of Qatar,” the statement read. “Such actions represent a flagrant violation of international law and pose a serious risk to the lives of civilians and the fragile stability of the Gulf.”

The Iranian missile attack comes in the wake of a rapidly escalating military standoff between Tehran and Washington, triggered by U.S.-led airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan — on June 22. These strikes, ordered by President Trump, were a direct response to intelligence indicating Iran’s accelerated uranium enrichment activities — a violation of international nuclear agreements, according to U.S. officials.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard swiftly retaliated, firing multiple ballistic missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, one of the most critical American military installations in the Middle East.

Qatar, a close ally of both the U.S. and Somalia, has remained neutral in many regional disputes but is now directly in the crosshairs of what could become a much larger confrontation between world powers.

Iran: Launched missile strikes against U.S. military positions in Qatar, claiming retaliation for what it labeled as American “acts of war.”

United States: Targeted Iranian nuclear facilities in a pre-emptive strike aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Qatar: Host of Al Udeid Air Base, involuntarily drawn into the conflict as a geographic consequence.

Somalia: A strategic ally of Qatar, publicly condemned the attacks and reaffirmed its diplomatic support for Doha.

In the statement, Somalia reiterated its full support for Qatar’s sovereignty and national security, describing the Gulf nation as a critical partner in peace and development. Somalia also emphasized the need for international unity in de-escalating the conflict.

“We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and urge the international community to take immediate steps to prevent a wider regional war,” the statement concluded.

Somalia’s firm condemnation aligns with that of its former presidents, Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, both of whom issued individual statements denouncing the Iranian attack as “reckless” and “destabilizing.”

This episode marks a dangerous turning point in Gulf geopolitics, with direct military confrontations between major powers occurring within range of Somali and African shores. For Somalia — a nation rebuilding from decades of conflict and fostering growing alliances with Gulf neighbors — the potential for spillover is real and deeply concerning.

As of this writing, the Somali government has confirmed it remains in close coordination with its Qatari counterpart and is monitoring developments closely.

With the Gulf on edge and global attention fixated on the volatile Iran-U.S. standoff, Somalia’s voice joins a chorus of nations calling for calm — and diplomacy over destruction.