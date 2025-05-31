Mogadishu, Somalia – In a significant move signaling renewed diplomatic engagement in the Arabian Peninsula, the Federal Republic of Somalia has formally appointed a new ambassador to the Republic of Yemen. Ambassador AbdiHakim Mohamed Ahmed, widely known as Dhoobo Daareed, officially presented his credentials to the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in Somalia-Yemen relations.

The credential ceremony took place in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital, where Ambassador Dhoobo Daareed handed over a copy of his letter of credence to Ambassador Mustafa Al-Nucmaan, Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to sources from the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussion focused on revitalizing the historic and strategic ties between Somalia and Yemen. The two diplomats delved into cooperation on various fronts including security, trade, development, humanitarian coordination, and regional diplomacy.

Speaking after the handover ceremony, Ambassador Dhoobo Daareed expressed deep appreciation for the warm reception he received from his Yemeni counterparts. He reiterated his commitment to enhancing diplomatic cooperation, emphasizing the shared cultural and historical bonds that unite the Somali and Yemeni peoples.

“I am honored to serve as Somalia’s representative in Yemen,” he said. “I look forward to deepening the brotherly relations between our two nations, particularly at this challenging time for both countries.”

The appointment comes at a time when both Somalia and Yemen are emerging from prolonged periods of conflict and instability. Despite the challenges, both nations have demonstrated a strong will to rebuild their institutions and re-engage on regional matters.

Somalia and Yemen have centuries of shared history, trade, and migration across the Gulf of Aden. Their Arab-African connection, bolstered by shared Islamic traditions and strategic maritime interests, makes their alliance crucial for regional stability in the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

For Somalia, re-establishing strong diplomatic ties with Yemen is part of a broader foreign policy agenda that seeks to position Mogadishu as an active and reliable partner in the region. Yemen, on the other hand, continues to welcome international support as it grapples with a protracted humanitarian crisis and ongoing conflict.

The credential presentation was held on May 31, 2025, in Sana’a, the traditional seat of the Yemeni government. Although much of Yemen remains affected by civil war and divided political authority, the meeting with the deputy minister signals that diplomatic channels remain functional.

Ambassador Abdihakim Mohamed Ahmed (Dhoobo Daareed) is a seasoned Somali politician and former Member of Parliament. He previously held the post of Speaker of the Somali Federal Parliament’s Lower House. Known for his strong nationalist views and active legislative work, he brings a wealth of experience in governance and diplomacy to his new post in Yemen.

His appointment is seen as part of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration’s efforts to professionalize the foreign service and promote seasoned statesmen into key diplomatic roles.

The Somali government’s decision to strengthen diplomatic relations with Yemen is a strategic move amid ongoing geopolitical shifts in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor. As maritime security, refugee flows, counterterrorism, and trade routes remain top priorities for both nations, their cooperation could provide mutual benefits and bolster regional stability.

In recent years, Somalia has increased its diplomatic outreach across the Middle East, re-opening embassies, appointing ambassadors, and signing bilateral agreements with Gulf countries. This latest appointment to Yemen signifies continuity and ambition in that broader policy.