On Tuesday, Somalia’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Daud Aweis, welcomed Ms. Louise Haxthausen, the country representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), for a high-level meeting focused on strengthening cultural cooperation.

The meeting took place at the minister’s office in Mogadishu, where both parties discussed collaborative efforts to advance cultural development in Somalia.

A major highlight of the discussion was the ongoing project to digitize and preserve the historical audio archives of Radio Mogadishu, a critical step toward protecting the country’s rich media heritage.

The project aims to safeguard over 70 years of recorded broadcasts, which form an essential part of Somalia’s national history and collective memory. Radio Mogadishu, the state-run radio station, was established in 1951 during Somalia’s period as a United Nations Trust Territory administered by Italy.

Initially broadcasting in Italian, it soon began delivering content in Somali and has remained a cornerstone of Somali media ever since.

Minister Aweis expressed appreciation for UNESCO’s continued support and emphasized the importance of protecting cultural assets for future generations. Ms. Haxthausen reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to assisting Somalia in preserving its cultural identity through media and education.

The two sides also explored additional opportunities for collaboration in areas such as heritage preservation, cultural exchange, and media development.

The meeting marked a significant step toward deepening the partnership between Somalia and UNESCO in the fields of culture, education, and communication.