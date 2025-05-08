Somalia’s Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, met with Harriet Mathews, the UK’s Director General for Africa and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), to strengthen the defence relationship between Somalia and the United Kingdom.

The British Ambassador to Somalia, Michael Nithavrianakis, also joined the meeting.

The discussion focused on deepening defence cooperation, particularly in supporting Somalia’s efforts to build a professional and capable national army, enhance security reforms, and fight terrorism and other security threats.

The leaders reviewed the progress of joint defence programs and agreed to expand collaboration in military training, capacity building, and institutional development.

Minister Fiqi expressed appreciation for the UK’s continued support, especially in training Somali security forces and providing critical resources.

He highlighted the importance of strong international partnerships in helping Somalia restore peace and stability.

Harriet Mathews reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to working closely with Somalia in achieving sustainable peace and security.

She acknowledged Somalia’s progress in its security sector and pledged ongoing support for future initiatives.

The meeting reflects both nations’ shared goal of promoting stability, good governance, and a secure environment in Somalia, benefiting both the country and the wider Horn of Africa region.