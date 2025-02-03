In a significant step towards boosting Somalia’s fisheries industry, Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy, Ahmed Hassan Adan, warmly welcomed a Turkish delegation to.Mogsdishu.

The visit focused on fostering bilateral relations and attracting investment to Somalia’s fisheries sector.

During the discussions, both parties signed a Fisheries Cooperation Agreement aimed at enhancing the export of Somali fish and unlocking the sector’s potential.

The agreement seeks to establish a framework for collaboration that will foster sustainable growth, create jobs, and open up new markets, ultimately driving billions of dollars in revenue for Somalia’s economy.

Minister Adan highlighted the vast untapped potential of Somalia’s fisheries, which boasts one of the longest coastlines in Africa, rich marine biodiversity, and a strategic location for global trade.

He emphasized that the partnership with Turkey would significantly contribute to Somalia’s development goals, providing both technical expertise and investment.

The agreement is seen as a landmark move in Somalia’s efforts to diversify its economy, boost the livelihoods of local fishermen, and capitalize on its maritime resources.

As Somalia looks to expand its exports, the Turkish delegation’s involvement in infrastructure development, processing, and marketing is expected to play a pivotal role in the sector’s future growth.

The partnership signals a positive shift towards strengthening international relations and unlocking Somalia’s vast economic potential in the fisheries and blue economy sectors.