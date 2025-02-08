The Minister of Petroleum and Minerals of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Daahir Shire Maxamed, held a high-level meeting with Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, in Istanbul today.

The meeting was centered on enhancing cooperation between the two nations in the fields of oil exploration and development.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the announcement that the seismic exploration vessel, *Oruç Reis*, has successfully completed 50% of its seismic survey of Somalia’s offshore waters.

This achievement represents a significant milestone in the ongoing exploration activities that are expected to open up new opportunities for both nations in the energy sector.

Minister Daahir Shire expressed his strong confidence that the growing partnership between Somalia and Turkey will not only boost the country’s economic development but also strengthen the strategic ties between the two nations. He emphasized that collaboration in the oil sector is essential for unlocking Somalia’s potential and accelerating the growth of its natural resources sector.

The successful progress of the seismic exploration marks a critical step in realizing the long-term goals of both countries to harness energy resources and drive sustainable economic growth.

The meeting highlighted the shared commitment to advancing mutual interests in the energy sector, ensuring a brighter future for both Somalia and Turkey.