The Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Abdullahi Sanbaloolshe, held an important meeting at the NISA headquarters with his counterpart, the Director of the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service (TISS), Suleiman Abubakar Mombo, who arrived in Mogadishu on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

During the meeting, the two officials extensively discussed joint efforts to counter threats from groups like Al-Shabaab and strengthen the exchange of crucial security intelligence.

The heads of the intelligence agencies of Somalia and Tanzania, emphasizing the importance of this cooperation, signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at accelerating the role of both agencies in promoting regional stability.