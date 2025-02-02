In a significant step toward enhancing bilateral relations, the Ambassador of Somalia to Tajikistan, Fatxiudin Ali Mohamed, held a high-level meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Education and Science, Rahim Saidzoda, in the capital city of Dushanbe.

The discussions centered on fostering educational collaboration between the two nations, marking a new chapter in their diplomatic engagement.

During the meeting, Ambassador Fatxiudin and Minister Saidzoda explored various avenues to strengthen ties in the field of education, including potential student exchanges, joint research initiatives, and the sharing of academic resources.

Both parties emphasized the importance of education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and mutual growth.

The talks culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at formalizing educational cooperation between Somalia and Tajikistan. The agreement outlines a framework for collaboration in areas such as curriculum development, teacher training, and the promotion of cultural and academic exchanges.

Ambassador Fatxiudin expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, “This agreement represents a meaningful step forward in strengthening the relationship between Somalia and Tajikistan. Education is a powerful tool for building bridges between nations, and we look forward to working closely with our Tajik counterparts to achieve shared goals.”

Minister Saidzoda echoed these sentiments, highlighting the potential for mutual benefit. “Tajikistan is committed to fostering international partnerships in education and science. This collaboration with Somalia will not only enhance academic opportunities but also deepen the cultural understanding between our peoples,” he said.

The signing of the MOU underscores the growing diplomatic efforts between Somalia and Tajikistan, as both nations seek to expand their engagement in areas of mutual interest. This agreement is expected to pave the way for further cooperation in other sectors, including trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

As Somalia continues to rebuild and strengthen its institutions, partnerships like this with Tajikistan demonstrate the country’s commitment to fostering international collaboration and investing in the future of its citizens through education.