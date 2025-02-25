In a significant diplomatic meeting today, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Maallin Mohamud, hosted the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Muwalad, at the Ministry’s office.

The primary focus of the meeting was enhancing judicial cooperation between the two nations, with a special emphasis on the recent cases of Somali citizens who have been sentenced to death by Saudi courts. Minister Macallin expressed deep concern regarding the rising number of Somali nationals facing death sentences in Saudi Arabia.

He underscored the importance of addressing these legal issues through open discussions and cooperation between the ministries of justice in both countries.

Minister Macallin further highlighted the Somali government’s commitment to negotiating and signing bilateral agreements that would improve the legal frameworks between the two nations, particularly in areas such as the exchange of detainees and suspects.

These agreements are aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent legal process for Somali citizens facing legal challenges in Saudi Arabia.

In response, Ambassador Al-Muwalad extended his gratitude for the warm reception and expressed his regret over the situation. He reassured the Somali Minister that Saudi Arabia’s government remains committed to collaborating with Somalia’s justice institutions to strengthen bilateral relations and address the current concerns.

The meeting concluded with Minister Macallin thanking the Saudi Ambassador for his cooperation and reaffirming the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic and judicial ties between Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

The discussion marks a step forward in improving the legal and diplomatic relationship between the two countries.