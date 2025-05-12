MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Salem Al Nuaimi, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, with a focus on security, development, and national transformation. The high-level meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s office in Mogadishu, is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to deepen Somalia’s partnerships with regional allies, particularly Qatar, which has been a longstanding supporter of Somalia’s development and stabilization agenda.

According to official sources, the talks centered on enhancing the brotherly relations between Somalia and Qatar, and on ways to expand Qatari support for Somalia’s national priorities — especially in the context of the National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2025–2029, a roadmap aimed at achieving long-term political and economic reforms.

Prime Minister Hamsa thanked the Qatari government for its sustained and multi-sectoral support, particularly in infrastructure development, education, and healthcare services. He underscored the importance of continued cooperation in the security sector, where Somalia is still grappling with the dual challenges of terrorism and state-building. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s diplomatic and developmental engagement, which he described as “a cornerstone in Somalia’s recovery.”

H.E. Hamsa Abdi Barre – Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia

H.E. Dr. Abdullah Bin Salem Al Nuaimi – Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia

Their meeting signals growing ties between Somalia and Qatar, with both sides reaffirming commitments to mutual respect, regional stability, and economic cooperation. Qatar has been a key development partner for Somalia over the past decade. The Gulf nation has invested in infrastructure projects, provided humanitarian aid, and supported institutional capacity-building in Somalia.

The meeting comes at a time when Somalia is seeking increased regional engagement and foreign investment, as it works to implement its ambitious national reform agenda (NTP 2025–2029), which includes: Strengthening governance and public institutions, Rebuilding critical infrastructure, Advancing education and healthcare access, Improving national security

Ambassador Al Nuaimi reiterated Qatar’s unwavering support to the government and people of Somalia, emphasizing that Qatar would continue to stand by Somalia in areas including security, development, and humanitarian assistance. He also conveyed Qatar’s interest in playing a constructive role in Somalia’s transition from recovery to sustainable development, and reaffirmed the commitment to deepen bilateral ties.

This diplomatic engagement follows a broader trend of Qatar increasing its footprint in East Africa, both through bilateral agreements and investments. Somalia, emerging from decades of conflict, has been actively courting Gulf and international partners for reconstruction and state-building support. The Qatari-Somali partnership has historically focused on development projects — from Mogadishu road construction and educational institutions to hospital support — and today’s meeting marks a renewed commitment to collaboration as Somalia heads into a critical phase of its national transformation plan.

Today’s meeting reflects Somalia’s diplomatic strategy of fostering strong alliances with trusted partners like Qatar. As Somalia positions itself for greater economic stability and regional influence, continued international support — particularly from countries like Qatar — is likely to play a decisive role in ensuring progress and peace.