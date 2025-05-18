MOGADISHU – In a significant step towards revitalizing Somalia’s health sector, the Federal Ministry of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Italian Embassy in Somalia, launched an Executive Master’s Program aimed at strengthening leadership, accountability, and service delivery across the country’s healthcare system.

On Saturday, Dr. Maryama Mohamed Hussein, Acting Minister and State Minister of Health, received Italian Ambassador H.E. Pier Mario Daccò Coppi at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mogadishu. The high-level meeting marked the formal unveiling of the joint Somalia-Italy initiative, with key stakeholders including Director-General Dr. Guled Abdijaliil and officials from the Somali National University in attendance.

At the heart of the partnership lies an Executive Training Program tailored to equip Somali health professionals with critical skills in governance, efficiency, planning, and public health service management. The program will focus on federal and regional levels, addressing the pressing need for skilled administrators and policy leaders in Somalia’s post-conflict healthcare landscape.

The curriculum will be delivered in collaboration with academic institutions in both Somalia and Italy and is set to target senior managers and mid-career health officials, many of whom are directly responsible for delivering essential services to vulnerable populations.

Dr. Maryama praised the initiative as a cornerstone investment in the future of Somalia’s healthcare system, stating: “This program marks a new chapter in our efforts to strengthen institutional capacity. We believe it will serve as a model for sustainable health sector development and improved service delivery for the Somali people.”

The collaboration reflects a broader strategy to rebuild national institutions, reduce dependency on international NGOs, and empower Somali professionals to lead healthcare reforms from within.

Italy has been a longstanding development partner for Somalia, particularly in the health and education sectors. This latest initiative builds on past efforts, including medical education support, maternal and child health programs, and infrastructure rehabilitation.

Ambassador Daccò Coppi reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to Somalia’s recovery, saying the training program is part of a “shared vision for health sector transformation through knowledge exchange, innovation, and mutual trust.”

The first cohort of trainees is expected to begin coursework later this year, with plans to scale the program depending on its success and available resources. Officials hope the Executive Master’s Program will contribute directly to better health outcomes, improved policy implementation, and long-term institutional resilience in Somalia’s fragile healthcare system.