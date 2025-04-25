Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hosted the Minister of Interior and Internal Security of the Republic of Iraq, H.E. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, for a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Somalia and Iraq.

The discussions took place in the capital, where both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration in key areas of national and regional security.

The meeting focused particularly on joint efforts to combat terrorism, improve training programs for security personnel, and facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices between the two nations.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering stronger cooperation in fighting shared threats and promoting peace and stability in their respective regions.

Prime Minister Barre welcomed Iraq’s willingness to support Somalia’s security institutions, highlighting the value of experience-sharing in addressing complex challenges such as terrorism, organized crime, and border control. Minister Al-Shammari also expressed Iraq’s readiness to work closely with Somalia to develop long-term partnerships across various sectors of internal security.

The meeting marks a significant step in deepening relations between Somalia and Iraq, laying the groundwork for future collaboration and mutual support in security and beyond.