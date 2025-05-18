BAGHDAD, Iraq – In a significant step toward enhancing regional defence collaboration, the Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, met with his Iraqi counterpart, H.E. Thabit Muhammad Al-Abbasi, during an official visit to Iraq’s Ministry of Defence headquarters in Baghdad. The meeting, which brought together top military officials from both sides, aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation in security, defence, counterterrorism, military training, and technical knowledge exchange.

Minister Fiqi commended the Iraqi government for its warm reception and praised the “spirit of brotherhood and solidarity” that has long defined the historical relationship between Somalia and Iraq.

“Somalia sees Iraq as a brotherly nation with shared challenges and aspirations. Our two countries can benefit tremendously from closer collaboration, particularly in security and counterterrorism operations,” said Minister Fiqi.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of leveraging mutual experience in the fight against terrorism, particularly as both nations continue to combat violent extremist groups—Al-Shabaab in Somalia and remnants of ISIS in Iraq.

The meeting follows Somalia’s broader diplomatic outreach during the 34th Arab League Summit being held in Baghdad, where President H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is also in attendance. The summit has put a spotlight on regional peace, stability, and cooperative defence strategies among Arab states.

During their discussions, the two ministers agreed on initiating new frameworks for military-to-military engagement, with Iraq expressing willingness to support Somalia’s capacity-building efforts, including officer training programs and technical support for Somalia’s growing security sector.

The renewed momentum in Somalia–Iraq relations signals a new phase in strategic defence partnerships, particularly among countries facing common threats. Both ministers expressed optimism that the visit would pave the way for future joint initiatives, including training exchanges, defence logistics cooperation, and intelligence-sharing protocols.