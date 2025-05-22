MOGADISHU, Somalia – In a strategic move aimed at transforming the employment landscape in Somalia, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, has launched high-level consultations with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to develop a modern Labour Market Information System (LMIS) and strengthen labour migration policies. The initiative is seen as a critical step toward addressing soaring unemployment rates and creating sustainable job opportunities for Somali youth.

The pivotal meeting, held on May 21, 2025, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mogadishu, was led by Hon. Yusuf Mohamed, the Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs. He received a delegation from IOM, the United Nations migration agency that has long supported Somalia’s post-conflict recovery and migration governance. Also present was Mr. Zakariye Abdi Hashi, Director of the Employment Promotion Department at the Ministry.

The discussions centered around two primary areas:

Establishing a Labour Market Information System (LMIS): A digital system that will collect, analyse, and disseminate critical data on employment trends, labour supply and demand, and workforce skills gaps.

Strengthening Labour Migration Policies: Crafting structured migration governance strategies that enable Somali workers to access international job markets legally and safely, while mitigating the risks of exploitation or irregular migration.

Somalia is currently grappling with a youth unemployment rate estimated at over 67%, among the highest globally. Decades of conflict, limited access to education, and weak economic structures have compounded the country’s labour challenges. While efforts to rebuild state institutions are ongoing, Somalia’s economy remains largely informal and heavily dependent on remittances.

Minister Yusuf underscored the urgency of the project, stating,

“Job creation is a national priority. We must invest in systems that inform evidence-based policies and expand job access, particularly for young people who represent more than 70% of our population. Our collaboration with IOM is a major leap forward.”

The initial planning and discussions took place in Mogadishu but are expected to expand nationwide. The implementation phase of the LMIS and the drafting of the new labour migration policy are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with technical support and funding facilitated through IOM’s regional programs.

The LMIS will be developed using a phased, data-driven approach, leveraging local and international expertise. Key stakeholders including private sector employers, educational institutions, youth organizations, and international donors will be consulted. The system will aim to:

Provide real-time labour data to policymakers.

Align training programs with market needs.

Guide jobseekers on emerging employment opportunities.

Facilitate legal labour mobility agreements with partner countries.

On the migration policy front, Somalia aims to formalize bilateral labour agreements with Gulf countries, the European Union, and East African Community members. These agreements would ensure Somali workers receive fair treatment abroad and contribute remittances that can bolster domestic development.

Since regaining relative political stability, Somalia has made concerted efforts to re-engage international partners to rebuild its institutions. The country joined IOM in 2006 and has since worked on numerous migration and development programs, including reintegration of returnees, IDP assistance, and counter-trafficking efforts. However, a coordinated national employment strategy has been lacking—until now.

IOM has previously implemented similar LMIS systems in East Africa and is now adapting its global expertise to meet Somalia’s specific needs. The organization reaffirmed its support in a joint statement issued after the meeting:

“IOM is committed to working closely with the Government of Somalia to ensure labour mobility becomes a source of empowerment and economic resilience, rather than vulnerability.”

The Ministry plans to hold a series of stakeholder forums in June to validate technical frameworks and ensure cross-sectoral input into the LMIS design. A draft national labour migration policy is expected by September 2025, with the potential to transform how Somalia harnesses its human capital at home and abroad.