Somalia’s National Disaster Management Agency Commisioner, Mr. Mahamud Maalin Abdulle, met with Dr. Ahmed Amdihun, the Coordinator of the Disaster Risk Management Program at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to discuss enhancing regional cooperation on disaster risk management.

During the meeting, both parties agreed on the importance of fostering stronger partnerships among regional countries in managing disaster risks and improving resilience to natural hazards.

A key focus was on facilitating the exchange of disaster-related data across borders, with the aim of ensuring that information on potential threats is shared quickly and effectively among IGAD member states.

The two leaders also discussed organizing a joint meeting between Somalia and Ethiopia’s disaster management agencies

. This proposed meeting, which will be facilitated by IGAD, will center on improving early warning systems and addressing shared disaster risks. Both countries will work together to strengthen their capacities for disaster preparedness and response, ultimately reducing the vulnerability of communities to climate-related crises.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards building a more coordinated and effective disaster management framework in the region,” said Dr. Amdihun. “By improving data exchange and fostering stronger ties between neighboring countries, we can enhance our collective response to disasters.”

Mr. Abdulle emphasized the importance of such initiatives for Somalia, noting that strengthening regional partnerships will lead to better protection for vulnerable populations and contribute to long-term stability in the Horn of Africa.

The discussions reflect a growing commitment to regional cooperation in managing the challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters, ensuring that Somalia and its neighbors are better equipped to respond to and recover from such events.