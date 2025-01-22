In a significant step towards deepening bilateral relations, the Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), hosted a delegation led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Finland, Ms. Mari Rantanen, who is on an official visit to Somalia.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, centered around enhancing the strategic cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on the security sector.

Both sides discussed various initiatives aimed at strengthening national security, improving migration management, and expanding the technical support Finland provides to Somalia, in line with the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag) expressed his sincere gratitude to Finland for its unwavering support to Somalia, particularly in the areas of security sector reform and capacity building.

He highlighted the importance of continuing to collaborate on efforts to improve Somalia’s security institutions, emphasizing the need for further cooperation to address the challenges posed by terrorism and to enhance peace and stability across the country.

The Finnish Minister of Internal Affairs, Ms. Mari Rantanen, reassured Somalia of her government’s continued commitment to supporting the country’s security and migration management efforts. She emphasized that Finland would continue to enhance its cooperation with Somalia, focusing on improving the capacity of Somali security institutions and supporting the ongoing peace-building initiatives.

The discussions underscored the growing partnership between Somalia and Finland, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to addressing security challenges and fostering sustainable peace in the Horn of Africa. Finland’s ongoing assistance to Somalia is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Somalia’s security architecture and furthering the country’s development agenda.

This visit is seen as a crucial step in reinforcing the relationship between the two nations, signaling a continued and robust collaboration in addressing regional security concerns and advancing Somalia’s path towards stability and prosperity.