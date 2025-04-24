On Wednesday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud chaired the third Somalia–EU Partnership Meeting in Mogadishu, marking another important step in the collaborative journey between Somalia and the European Union.

This high-level gathering follows the launch of the Joint Operational Roadmap in May 2023 and highlights the enduring relationship that continues to support Somalia’s path toward peace, democracy, and development.

Building on the momentum of the inaugural 2023 meeting between EU ambassadors and Somali leadership, today’s discussions focused on key shared priorities, including democratization, national security, and socio-economic recovery.

The event brought together senior officials from the Federal Government of Somalia and representatives from the European Union to assess progress and strengthen cooperation moving forward.

In his remarks, President Mohamud expressed the government’s unwavering dedication to inclusive political dialogue. He emphasized the importance of the recently announced national dialogue process, which aims to bring together diverse voices from across the country to reinforce unity and resilience.

He also reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to defeating the Kharijite threat and promoting long-term national stability.

“The Federal Government is fully committed to fostering inclusive governance and safeguarding Somalia’s future through strong partnerships,” President Mohamud said.

President Mohamuud expressed gratitude to the EU for its unwavering support to Somalia and its pursuit for statehood.

“We deeply value the European Union’s consistent and principled support during our state-building efforts.”

The EU reiterated its steadfast support for Somalia’s ambitions and acknowledged the country’s progress despite ongoing challenges. Both parties agreed on the importance of continued collaboration and mutual respect in achieving shared goals.