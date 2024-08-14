Dalsan Media – Mogadishu: In the wake of inconclusive indirect negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia, mediated by the Turkish government, a security and defense cooperation agreement was formalized between Cairo and Mogadishu. This agreement is regarded as a strategic response to Addis Ababa, which has been embroiled in a longstanding dispute concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River.

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met today with Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi in Cairo to discuss significant advancements in defense and security cooperation.

The meeting, attended by key ministers from both governments, focused on negotiating an agreement aimed at enhancing collaboration in defense and security matters between Somalia and Egypt.

Both Presidents emphasized that this agreement marks a vital step toward strengthening security and stability in the region. It will facilitate closer cooperation between the ministries of defense and security of both nations and establish joint plans to bolster Somalia’s defense capabilities.

Following their discussions, Presidents Mohamud and Al-Sisi held a press conference to outline the agreement’s details and the future initiatives of their respective countries. They underscored the importance of reinforcing bilateral relations and fostering cooperation across various sectors while addressing critical issues impacting regional stability and the broader African continent.

In june this year, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. It was the fourth high-level meeting between the two countries this year, and the pace of dialogue between Somalia and Turkey is set to increase, following two major agreements between Turkey and Somalia signed earlier this year—a comprehensive maritime and defense agreement signed in February and an oil and gas cooperation deal reached in March.

Abubakar Mohamed Ali